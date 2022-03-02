Reel Life: When dead bodies add some zing to banal TV content

This weekend I keyed in “murder” in the search tab of all the streaming platforms that I subscribe to. I have been doing this quite often. Mostly when the Indian content of the week deadens my senses with its dullness. It’s then that I need a corpse to bring me alive.

Ordinarily dead bodies haven’t disappointed me. Neither did Alan Conway’s in Magpie Murders currently streaming on SonyLIV. An adaptation by Anthony Horowitz of his own 2016 novel, Magpie Murders stands out in how it turns homicides into these parallel crime narratives happening across two different periods. Add to it the setting of crime books publishing and I couldn’t be happy with tasting just one episode. I had to gobble all the six at a go, over one night. Which, in other words, is referred to as bingeing.

Susan Ryeland, the editor of the vile and despicable yet immensely successful mystery author Alan Conway, receives the manuscript of the latest novel, only to find the last chapter missing. “Nothing can be more useless than a whodunit without an ending”, especially so at a time when her publishing house is looking for a buyout for survival and the new Conway novel is the key to striking the deal.

It’s set in 1955. Conway’s ace detective Atticus Pund is having to face the biggest mystery of his life—that of his own imminent mortality. A tumour is making the end seem nearer than he’d have imagined, even as he goes about investigating the deaths of Sir Magnus Pye and his house help Mary Blakistone in the village of Saxby on Avon. Meanwhile, Conway himself has been told that his cancer is at Stage Four. So, will he kill his dear detective in his final work so as to take his favourite creation along with him all the way to the other world?