Sergeant: Randeep Hooda plays the unhappiest cop in this dark drama

Randeep Hooda has a ball, and sometimes a ‘bawl’, playing this unlikeable, irredeemable, burnt-out cop with serious Daddy issues, Mommy issues, Friend issues, Existential issues…He grimaces, he howls in rage and pain. The character is almost a masterclass for Hooda, and he makes the best of the wounded beast’s role.

It is a very self-aware performance of the look-ma-no-hands variety where vulnerability and hurt are so aggressively manifested they get lost in translation. The articulate cinematography (by James Alfred, Benjamin Edgar and Jim Edgar) looks at London with ruminative regret, amplifying, as it were, Nikhil’s wrecked soul.

The only time Nikhil softens is when he talks on video with his love Monica (Sapna Pabbi). She is an abused wife, as tortured as Nikhil. They bond, they sob together. It is the only concession to sentimentality that Nikhil is allowed. Maybe the script needed to give him more reason to feel alive than a presence on a video call. I am not sure he deserves anything more, or less, than he gets.

As things stand, Nikhil is more a corpse than a cop. More injured than injuring.

Sergeant weaves through Nikhil’s labyrinth of pain without allowing us to get close to it, or him. We see him as a tantrum-throwing unlikeable man, a born loser. No harm in that. But hell, where is the light at the end of the tunnel?