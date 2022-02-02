Soumyajit Majumdar's directorial debut 'Homecoming' to star Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal and Plabita Borthakur

'Homecoming', a musical drama starring Sayani Gupta, Tushar Pandey, Plabita Borthakur, Hussain Dalal and Soham Majumdar is finally ready and is all set to be released soon. The film has been written, directed and produced by Soumyajit Majumdar who makes his directorial debut with the 90 minutes feature . The plot revolves around a group of friends from Kolkata who reunite after 7 years on the occasion of Durga Puja at their old theatre rehearsal space which is in the danger of being converted into a heritage hotel.



Speaking about the film that releases in the second week of February Soumyajit Majumdar, Director said, “Homecoming marks an important milestone in my career as an artist, not only because it is my first film as a director but also because the story is very personal to me. Having been brought up in Kolkata and coming from a theatre background myself, it is sort of a homage to my roots. At the heart, it is a cosmopolitan film that people from all around will be able to relate to.''

The film is a unique cosmopolitan film featuring dialogues in Bengali, Hindi and English making it a film appealing to audiences across.