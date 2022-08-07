Still doing films, but today I realise how incomplete I was all these years: Sonu Sood

He grew up watching his mother teach underpriveleged children in Moga free of cost. His father, Shakti Sagar Sood operated a langar in front of his shop. Today, following his philanthropic acts during the pandemic, the actor is seen as a messiah by many; the title of his book however is ‘I Am Not A Messiah’. “I’ve been doing social service for years. It’s just that the scale has increased, and with it the satisfaction,” he says with a smile.

During the first lockdown in 2020, moved by the sufferings of migrants, he reached out to help, arranging buses, flights and trains for them. “It was tough. I was often woken up by calls in the middle of the night. Hundreds of people would appear outside my home at all hours,” he reminisces. He vowed he would not stop till he had sent the last migrant home.

But he quickly realised that just reuniting families was not enough. “Many no longer had jobs; so, I started talking to hospitals, hotels, exporters and corporates to take them on,” he informs.In 2021, during the Second Wave, when the Delta virus ran riot, he connected with pharmaceutical companies and hospitals to provide timely assistance. Working on ground, he understood that many of these people did not have the resources to deal with medical emergencies.

That is when he launched the Second Chance Initiative in partnership with Aster Volunteers, the CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare. In the first phase, the initiative aimed to support 50 children from very poor families in urgent need of a liver transplant.

Seven-month-old Safan Ali from Karimnagar, Telangana, was the first child to benefit, undergoing a successful surgery in a Kochi hospital. “We’ve done close to 40 transplants so far, free of cost, across the country,” Sonu informs.