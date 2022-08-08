Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap launch song ‘Waqt Ke Jungle' from 'Dobaaraa' in Mumbai

After giving a gist of Dobaaraa’s perplexing world with its intriguing trailer, the first song 'Waqt Ke Jungle' from this new-age thriller is out now. The song is as fascinating as the movie seems to be. Sung by Armaan Malik, the song promises a new world of thrillers through Dobaaraa.

The song was launched on Saregama Music YouTube channel . Also, an on-ground event was organised in Mithibai College, Mumbai among 1500 high-spirited youth who were able to relate with every single word from the song. The makers wanted the youth to identify with the song’s music and they succeeded.

'Waqt Ke Jungle' is a melody that is sung by Armaan Malik while it has been composed by Gaurav Chatterji. The relatable and heart-touching lyrics of the songs are written by Hussain Haidry. The song will capture glimpses from the film and take the audience deep into the suspenseful world of Dobaaraa.