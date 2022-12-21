The 28th Kolkata International Film Festival features ‘Rare Language Films’ and long queues

Amid the lengthy list of films being screened this year, a striking addition called ‘Unheard India: Rare Language Films’ attracts audience attention. It features films in aboriginal languages such as Rajbanshi, Kurmali and Santhali from host state West Bengal itself, other regional languages such as Maithili, Byari, Sanskrit and Rabha. These films highlight stories and filmmakers from oft-invisibilised communities.

‘Hidden gems’ such as Lotus Blooms, Dharti Latar Re Horo, Tusu, Dhairya, Mansai, Bhagavadajjukam, Nasimay were screened under this category. These films portraying the trials and tribulations of marginalised communities are audience-favourites at KIFF, despite being otherwise unheard of by the larger Indian audience and unnoticed by mainstream media.

Most of these films are directorial debuts. For instance, the Kurmali film Tusu comes from first-time director Biswait Roy, who remains largely unheard of to this day. There are hardly any traces of Tusu on the internet and KIFF provides the first large platform for the film.

Some directors belong to the community themselves. The Rajbanshi film Mansai by Ashutosh Das tells the survival story of a common man from the Rajbanshi community. Rajbanshi is one of the dominant languages of northern West Bengal and yet films made in the language are scanty. Das, a teacher by profession, is a Rajbanshi himself.

Similarly, director Shisir Jha's Santhali film Dharti Latar Re Horo revolves around a tribal couple coping with the loss of their daughter in the Uranium Mining area in Jharkhand. Jha worked on the film for three years, and his film brings out the reality of the Santhals who are mine-workers – a narrative that is being portrayed on screen for the first time.

National Award-winning filmmaker Hiren Bora’s Rabha film Nasimai is the only film being screened from the North East. Rabha is a complex Sino-Tibetan dialect spoken in the regions of Assam and West Bengal.

Pratik Sharma’s Maithili film Lotus Blooms portrays the emotional development of a mother and her child at the intersection of nature and language. Also screened at the Indian Panorama section at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) this year, the film has garnered positive reception from film-festival goers. “Cinema is not about commercialism; it is about emotions that connect with the audience. Regional films truly reflect the essence of India,” says Sharma.

“This is the beauty of the Unheard India section at KIFF. Cinema from lesser-known languages reaches cine lovers and through these films, the local folklore and fables are also documented," says Santanu Ganguly, the curator of the Unheard India category.

Speaking at the Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture at Sisir Mancha on December 18, National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhir Mishra also highlights the significance of state-backed support for independent lesser-known filmmakers.

He tells the audience that “rising up” in the age of OTT is an arduous task for an independent filmmaker. “The West Bengal government should help set up a fund to support aspiring independent filmmakers,” he prescribes as he draws from Ray’s advent into cinema.

“Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali was possible because the then government stepped in. Young people need advice from the right people, they need to be pushed and promoted. The government should set up a fund, which has been done in a lot of countries,” he adds.