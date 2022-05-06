The 'K' flavour at Habitat Film Fest

The Habitat International Film Festival, back after two years of hiatus due to the pandemic, is a two-in-one edition this year, combining the signature Habitat Film Festival which celebrates Pan-Indian cinema with its international counterpart.

Vidyun Singh, the Creative Head of Programmes at the Habitat World, says it was a breathless race against time to “finish the hundreds of things that needed to get done”. Says she, “The biggest challenge was including a limited segment of Indian films, as part of the world cinema of this edition, which has left a lot of the Indian filmmakers disappointed.”

The USP for this edition is a special segment of Korean films that have been curated for screening, in collaboration with the Korean Cultural Centre which is celebrating 10 years of its presence in India.