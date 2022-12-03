The Kashmir Files: It Took an Outsider to Call out the Propaganda

Indians are hardly familiar with his name or with films made by the Israeli-French filmmaker based in Paris. Nor, it seems, were those who invited him to head the jury at Goa. But if they had cared to read, they would have known where he stood.

In the film festival’s in-house magazine, The Peacock, Jonathan Rodrigues had declared on November 25 that at IFFI 2022, Lapid was already a rock star. The outspoken filmmaker told Rodrigues that he was surprised at the Indian national anthem playing out at the inaugural, followed by ‘incomprehensible chants’.

He admired patriotism but it was an underwhelming experience for him, he added. He also found it odd that an international film festival was being hosted by the government.

Even more telling was when he was asked about the growing camaraderie between Indian and Israeli governments. “It is not appropriate for a filmmaker to be showcased as an ambassador of the whole country, as he does not represent the sentiments of millions of people…I have no responsibility to represent Israel.

"If I wanted to represent Israel, I would have gotten into diplomacy. I am an artiste, and I travel the world, keeping an open mind to experiencing different cultures as an artiste and that’s how I would like it to be,” he had declared.