The notable numbers and major misses of the Oscar nominations

Jane Campion's revisionist Western, 'The Power of the Dog', topped the Oscars nominations list with 12 nods, but the helmer of the sci-fi flick, 'Dune', which followed with 10 noms, wasn't as fortunate as the Kiwi director. 'Dune' director Denis Villeneuve did not make the cut for Best Director.



Campion made history by becoming the first woman to be nominated twice for Best Director, but she's up against the formidable Steven Spielberg, who landed his eighth nomination for 'West Side Story', and Kenneth Branagh ('Belfast'), who became the first artiste in Oscars history to establish a lifetime record of notching up seven nominations in seven different categories.



Branagh, notes 'Variety', was nominated for directing, producing and writing the original screenplay of his semi-autobiographical coming-of-age film. Previously, he had earned Oscar nominations for best actor and best director for 'Henry V', best live-action short film for 'Swan Song', best supporting actor for 'My Week With Marilyn' and best adapted screenplay for 'Hamlet'.



Spielberg, who earned his eighth nomination, now now ranks, according to 'Variety', alongside Billy Wilder and behind Martin Scorsese's nine and William Wyler's 12 nods (including the ones for classics such as 'Roman Holiday' and 'Ben-Hur') in the Best Director category.