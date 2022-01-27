Two new promos give more details of Ali Fazal's role in 'Death on the Nile'
'Death on the Nile', based on a novel of the same title by Agatha Christie, is all set to hit the theaters worldwide on February 11
A brand new promo, from Ali Fazal’s upcoming international suspense thriller, 'Death On The Nile' is now out. As can be seen in it, its shown that Fazal's character, 'Andrew' who is also the cousin of 'Linnet Ridgeway' played by his Furious 7 co-star, Gal Gadot has been tagged as a 'slippery fish' making him quite a probable suspect for the murder that has taken place on the ship.
From what it looks like, this movie would be an interesting watch for the Indian audience, especially for Ali's fans, as his character in the film definitely seems to be onto something! And now that he has partnered with Gal Gadot in the film, we can safely say that some 'wonders' could easily be expected out of this on-screen collaboration! 'Death on the Nile', based on a novel of the same title by Agatha Christie, is all set to hit the theaters worldwide on February 11.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines