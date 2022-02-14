Two thought-provoking and socially relevant short films 'The Turban' and 'Pattern' get screened in Delhi

Recently, two thought-provoking and socially relevant short films, The Turban and Pattern were screened at PVR Directors Cut, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Both the shorts are produced by Sandiip Kapur under his banner Promodome Motion Pictures, known for producing critically acclaimed films like the Manoj Bajpayee starrer Bhonsle (2020) and the Swara Bhasker starrer Anaarkali of Aarah (2017). Prashant Kashyap is the screenplay and dialogue writer and creative producer for both the short films.

The Turban is based on the riots of East Delhi in 2020 when anti CAA and NRC protests turned violent following a leader’s provocative speech. Directed by Ravindra Siwach, the film explores mindless violence of frenzy mob. The story follows a young Sikh man who takes part in a play about communal harmony amidst the protests even as things heat up outside. On his way back home, he confronts an angry mob. Will he succeed in appeasing them or will he himself become a victim of communal hatred?