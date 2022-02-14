Two thought-provoking and socially relevant short films 'The Turban' and 'Pattern' get screened in Delhi
Recently, two thought-provoking and socially relevant short films, The Turban and Pattern were screened at PVR Directors Cut, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Both the shorts are produced by Sandiip Kapur under his banner Promodome Motion Pictures, known for producing critically acclaimed films like the Manoj Bajpayee starrer Bhonsle (2020) and the Swara Bhasker starrer Anaarkali of Aarah (2017). Prashant Kashyap is the screenplay and dialogue writer and creative producer for both the short films.
The Turban is based on the riots of East Delhi in 2020 when anti CAA and NRC protests turned violent following a leader’s provocative speech. Directed by Ravindra Siwach, the film explores mindless violence of frenzy mob. The story follows a young Sikh man who takes part in a play about communal harmony amidst the protests even as things heat up outside. On his way back home, he confronts an angry mob. Will he succeed in appeasing them or will he himself become a victim of communal hatred?
The pain and suffering during the various riots that the country has witnessed since independence are well documented and yet riots keep on taking place at frequent intervals. Despite a few inconsistencies, “The Turban” does succeed in delivering the all important message of communal harmony in duration of less than 10 minutes. The film introduces Kartikya Goel in the lead role of a young man who fights for brotherly love and equality with all his might and resolve. “The Turban” will be exhibited on OTT platforms and film festivals across the globe under the banner of Promodome Motion Pictures.
The other short film Pattern carefully explores the adolescent life while trying to understand the underlying effect of bullying and toxic masculinity, increasingly rampant in our society, on the victim while trying to understand the mind of the perpetrator and what drives this behaviour. Often, the perpetrators themselves turn out to be victims of bullying somewhere in their lives. And it’s this fear and frustration that gets channelized as anger.
The short film starts with a school boy dropping his younger sister at the stop where the school bus picks her up. Despite studying in the same school as his sister, he chooses to go to the school on his bicycle. “You know well how much I love riding my bicycle. Surely, I will reach the school first,” he tells his sister. On reaching the school he gets surrounded by a gang of young boys who beat him up in front of everyone. It now becomes evident that the real reason why he avoids taking the bus is because he doesn’t want to confront these boys. Will this bullying continue forever? Director Sachin Karande and team handle the complex subject in very responsible manner. Also, the dialogues pack a punch. The main lead Kartikya Goel yet again succeeds in essaying a very affirmative character with great conviction.
The short film format offers great storytelling potential and both Pattern and The Turban succeed in demonstrating its true scope. Also, both the shorts are timely and relevant. And, without being preachy, they succeed in making the viewer think.