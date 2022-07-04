Vishal Bhardwaj's films: Pygmies in and out of power

Some filmmakers create cinema that changes the way we see the world around us and its politics.

Some of Vishal Bharadwaj’s cinematic takes were inspired by some of the greatest stories ever told (The Shakespeare Trilogy: Macbeth, Othello and Hamlet; Ruskin Bond’s Susanna’s seven husbands; Charan Singh Pathik’s Do Behnein), are contextualised in varied kinds of politics in India. Going beyond the arc of politics of power from the original texts, setting them in seats of political conflict specific to India, threw the realities of the times we live in in sharp focus.

They reflect on politics of oppression, the need to resist, and the very human impact oppression has on the lives of citizens. His directorial ventures from the very beginningMakdee (2002), Maqbool (2003), Omkara (2006), Kaminey (2009), Saat Khoon Maaf (2011), Matru ki Bijlee ka Mandola (2013), Haider (2014), Pataakha (2018) -- all view politics and oppression through different lenses.

It has often been lamented by lovers of cinema that it would not be possible for a filmmaker to make and release Haider in today’s age of intolerance and censorship. Setting Hamlet within Kashmir, Basharat Peer and Vishal Bharadwaj’s sensitivity, deep understanding of politics and the conflict of Kashmir and their singular focus on showcasing the impact of oppression on human lives and minds, is unrelenting in its gaze.

The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) that gives sweeping power to the army for arresting those they suspect, sentencing families to nothing but an endless wait, inhuman torture, political nexus and little or no space for kindness beyond binaries-- asks questions in each frame and dialogue. Shahid Kapoor’s turn as Haider, his scene on what AFSPA means to the people of Kashmir, is testimony to trauma and fear that people of the state have lived in for decades.

There are two scenes in Haider, that stay with one long after the film is over. Haider going through the bodies of the dead to find his father and hoping he doesn’t, as one still alive escapes the mound of corpses, and the other when a civilian is afraid to enter his own home till he has been adequately frisked.