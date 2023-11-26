Want to tell authentic stories about Bihar: 'Pokhar Ke Dunu Paar' director Parth Saurabh

With 'Pokhar Ke Dunu Paar', a film set in his hometown Darbhanga, filmmaker Parth Saurabh believes he has managed to tell an "authentic and lived in" story about Bihar, whose representation in cinema has been mostly as a place riddled with crime.

Saurabh, along with his producer friend Achal Mishra of "Gamak Ghar" and "Dhuin" fame, is quietly bringing about a change in how the city and the state is viewed in cinema. Critics have dubbed their movies as the "Darbhanga wave".

“Growing up, there was very little representation of where I was coming from. Even now, there is very little representation of actual India... Bihar is shown only as the place where crime happens," Saurabh told PTI in an interview.

"That's the only story you saw about your space when you knew there were other more authentic and lived in stories in that space. I am kind of glad that I can tell them while being fresh at it, while preserving some novelty,” he added.

“Pokhar Ke Dunu Paar” (On Either Sides of the Pond) has had a glorious run in the film festival circles with critics praising the first-time director for his astute storytelling.