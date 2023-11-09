What the end of the Hollywood actors' strike means

Hollywood, finally, can get back to work.

After nearly four months on strike — the longest legal action in its history — American actors' union SAG-AFTRA has agreed to a new, three-year deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the group that represents the major studios, US television networks and streaming services like Netflix, Amazon and Apple TV+.

SAG-AFTRA members still need to formally approve the deal, but most industry observers expect the vote will be strongly in favour.

The actors' strike and that of the Hollywood Writers' Guild, the WGA (which lasted from May through September this year), effectively shut down film and TV production across the US.

While some movies and series were able to secure interim agreements from the unions to keep shooting, many hit shows — including Emily in Paris, The Last of Us, Law and Order, The White Lotus, Yellowstone — and blockbuster films such as Gladiator 2, the Avatar sequels, as well as new Transformers, Spider-Man and Superman movies were put on hold.