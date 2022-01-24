Why Bollywood can no longer make films on Indo-Pakistani Romance: it’s taboo

Quite a few winters ago, a major force of New Wave Indian cinema approached me to write a script on an Indo-Pakistani romance. The story hinged on a Delhi boy falling in love, head over padded heels, with a Karachi girl. Catch: Neither knew their nationalities till their ogre-like parents intervened.

The director had acquired a greying beard after having made a line-up of successful and unsuccesful agit-prop movies, an interpretation of Flaubert’s Madame Bovary and also a wild, way out comedy toplining Shah Rukh Khan.

Naturally, I was flattered by the invitation to conjure up a cross border script by none other than Ketan Mehta, who dropped our script and went on to put together the biggie The Rising -- featuring a bemoustachioed Aamir Khan. Nearly 200 pages of the IndoPak romance which we grandly titled Hum Dum have perhaps been fed into a dysfunctional computer or cremated unceremoniously.

Reason for dropping the project was simple. Ketan Mehta couldn’t raise enough finance for a project which cried out loud that wars are made by politicians, and not you and me. Call that a simple or simplistic message but both Mehta and I felt it was the proverbial burning need of the hour. A couple of years after the exhumation of Hum Dum, news trickled in that the estimable director Rahul Rawail was attempting a similar MumbaiKarachi love story. Coincidentally, this romance was shelved too.

The moral of the story, as I could understand it then, was don’t mess around with politics, wars, enmity, the Partition and always, of course, any direct criticism of government. Fine, after all filmmaking is an expensive proposition, it has to recover its investment, it rained cliches in the inner recesses of my perplexed mind and I left it at that.