Why is Bollywood not celebrating Holi anymore?

The last time we saw a really memorable Holi song and dance on screen was in Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. And 'Balam pichkari...' was back in 2013. Since then the Ranbir-Deepika starrer’s producer Karan Johar has been pining to put the colour back into his films. But the Holi situation just doesn’t show up in the scripts that he produces.

In the past, Holi was always a special occasion in our movies. It frequently occurred with a solid dramatic motivation. It could signify tragedy or joy. But Holi was always a reason for the plot to veer dramatically towards a new situation in any film.

Today, the festival of colours seems to have lost its knack of producing great song situations or drama.

In the early 1970s, Mala Sinha got pregnant in Holi Aaee Re while playing Holi. By the 1980s Holi was a time of stress and hooliganism, both in and out of the movies. In Rajkumar Santoshi’s Damini, the employer’s drunken son rapes the maid of the house on Holi.

Move forward to the new millennium and we see the Holi song becoming almost defunct. In Vipul Shah’s Waqt in 2005, the lead pair Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar played Holi while she was pregnant. The pair got a real dressing down from papa Amitabh Bachchan.