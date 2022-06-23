Will 'Jee Le Zaraa' ever get made?
From the time Farhan Akhtar announced his directorial return after 12 years, the proposed project Jee Le Zaraa, about three gal pals on a road trip, has been plagued with problems
From the time Farhan Akhtar announced his directorial return after 12 years, the proposed project Jee Le Zaraa about three gal pals, played by Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt, on a road trip has been plagued with problems.
For starters, Farhan and his writers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have not been able to find co-stars for the three female heroes. Apparently Akhtar wanted three A-list actors to play the male lead opposite Katrina, Priyanka and Alia.
To complicate the situation even further, the situation in the three actresses’ lives has changed drastically since the film was announced. . Katrina Kaif is now Mrs Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt is Mrs Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka is the mother of a baby girl.
Their priorities have changed and unless their devoted spouses decide to play the three male leads , it seems unlikely that Jee Le Zaraa will get made anytime in the near future.
