With 'Ek Villain 2', T-series hopes for an encore to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

In a flop-infested scenario, movie producers T-Series have all their hopes pinned on Ek Villain Returns to bring some succour. Their logic being, another belated sequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a rare blockbuster of 2022. So why not a sequel to Ek Villain, which created a mild murmur in 2014?

Like Bhool Bhulaiya (its title track), Ek Villain too has a winning song Galliyan in both the first film and its sequel. But is that enough to bring the audience in?

There is a world of a difference between Ek Villain in 2014 and its ‘spiritual sequel’ (which essentially means the two films have nothing in common) in 2022. For one, the villain in the original was played by Riteish Deshmukh who made a smart and convincing shift away from his comic roles. Deshmukh’s conflict with ‘hero’ Sidharth Malhotra was ably set up in Ek Villain.