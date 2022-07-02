An ex-Jawan reflects on retirement, civilian life and the Agnipath scheme

Like thousands of other Indians, Rajesh Kumar Bajpai was still in his teens when he decided he wanted to be in the army. From a farmer’s family in UP’s Hardoi district, he aspired to an adventurous life and serve the country as promotional advertisements had promised.

Why not join the police? With a faint smile, he admits that the image police had in society deterred him. In April, 1994 at a little over 17 years of age, he was recruited into the Jat Regiment and was sent to Bangalore for training. Six months of physical training (fitness, drills, weapons training, etc) and 12 months of technical training (they were briefed about the places they’d be posted at, trained to use parachutes, do paragliding) he got his first posting at Kalka.

There he underwent training for 16 more months, after which he was posted at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. He spent the next 19 years of his life in the army. He is not sure how the Agniveers would fare with six months of training. But though a few blunders are waiting to happen, he believes the scheme can be assessed only after four or five years following the return of the first batch. What he is certain about is that no attempt would be made to make Agniveers believe that the country had the back of the army.

Following his return to civilian life in 2013 he realised that 90% of the people didn’t care much for ex-soldiers like him.“Leave gratitude aside, they often show us no respect and will not offer a seat to a soldier standing in a train/bus.”