Dhanashree from Diva: the woman who brought home to me the meaning of ‘resilience’

Up until 2019, Diva was just a name to me. That was the year the Barvi dam overflowed, synchronously with heavy rains. In Diva, thousands were evacuated. Images of boats, gunnysacks, islanded huts and trees, orange vests, ropes that may have been lifelines or livewires, sparking with potential death.

Of all these images, one had the most tenacious hold on me—an entire apartment block—eerie with stagnant water, entirely empty of residents, one of whom, I now realise, may well have been Dhanashree.

Dhanashree came to us all the way from Diva. A day-carer sent to my parent’s tiny 1BHK to help my mother look after my father, who had just been released from a horrific contactless time in a Covid ward.

Dhanashree did more than her job demanded—she infused a hospital-stricken home with herself. When she left at 8, never failing to wish us ‘good night’, handing over her charge to the night person with an almost stern ‘dhyaan rakhna’—from then till the moment she rang the bell next morning dot at 8, my mother and I missed her and looked forward to her radiance.