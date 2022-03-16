The cats of the wild at Sanawar

When we sit in our courtyard on a sunny winter morning engrossed reading some delightful book, Cute and Cola would suddenly appear out of nowhere. Sometimes they are accompanied by their mother. They keep mewing, one of them following the other, till one of us relents and gets up to get them their share of milk.

We keep grumbling that they are a nuisance but if they fail to appear, we find we are unable to read, looking up and frequently getting up to look for them. It becomes difficult to concentrate on reading.

One day they did not appear at all. We dreaded at what could have happened to the kitten. We went round the neighbourhood and looked for them in various nooks and corners, hoping to spot them somewhere. Then as darkness began to descend, we feared the worst and fell silent. Therefore, when our little friend sauntered in a while later, nonchalantly as if nothing out of the ordinary had happened, we were not sure whether to be angry or relieved. But we felt a bond that was strong, an inexplicable affection for these cats from the wild.

Most of the cats in the campus of the Sanawar school (Himachal Pradesh) live in the wild and yet can be affectionate pets. What is more, they become pets of not just one or two but more families residing in the campus at the same time.

It is clearly more profitable for them than to stick to just one family. It is also a good strategy to ensure food security. Even when one family goes away on leave, the cats still have alternative sources of milk.