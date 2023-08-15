Torn between two worlds

I just got off a long phone call with a friend who was telling me how, over the last few days, he has been feeling a constant weight on his chest due to relentless anti-Muslim news. I told him that I have begun to feel the veins bulging on my forehead due to the stress, and that I have barely slept in the last few weeks.

I told him that a few months ago, I was thinking of going to a psychiatrist, but I didn’t because the psychiatrist wanted a friend or relative’s number as a reference, and I felt ashamed to ask someone. So now, I suggested, the two of us could both go visit a psychiatrist and give each other’s names as reference.

My friend said he couldn’t afford a psychiatrist. In my mind, I quickly calculated that while I could afford a psychiatrist’s fees and the medication for a few months, eventually the cost might be equal to my monthly rent… so maybe I would just have to do without.

In the last six months, I have written around seven or eight new poems, but I have not put them out on social media. Everywhere I look I see ‘relatable content’ and wonder if I might end up sharing ‘negative thoughts’ through my poems.