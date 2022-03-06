Travel: Those silent moments on a hard wooden bench in Venice...

The first ride I hitched in Europe was on a tractor.

Our hosts in Belgrade had dropped us off where the highway headed north-west to the Italian border. We had drawn lots, which got Nikhil going first, then Gautam. “See you in Venice” - 750 kilometers away.

We had the barest bones of a plan: we would stay in the Youth Hostel for three days, beginning when the first of us checked in. Next Florence, then Rome and then up the Mediterranean to the south of France. Inevitably Paris, then on to London.

The bright red tractor took me all of 5 km, past fields of wheat ripening in the summer sun. The next ride was a long time coming, and by mid-day, I was only 50 km. from Belgrade. If I took more than three days to get to Venice, would Nikhil and Gautam move on to Florence? We hadn’t thought this through.

I was tugging at a bottle of orange juice for lunch, when a battered Peugeot pulled up. The driver was a young Italian, driving home to Venice, from work in Belgrade.

“I’m going to drive through the night, if that’s alright with you?”

Alright? My soul sang, as if rescued by angels. I remember little of that ride, till dawn broke as we drove over the causeway into Venice, a vast canvas of lilac sky and clouds sprayed in tufts of gray.