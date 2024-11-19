A winless year, change of coaches: Is there hope for Indian football yet?

A 1-1 draw against Malaysia in the international friendly on Monday, 19 November, meant India have now ended the year winless from 11 matches. Stark reality, yes, as the euphoria around Indian football last year looks like a distant dream and the Blue Tigers have now slipped to 125 in Fifa rankings.

It’s been exactly a decade since the senior national team finished without a win in 2014 though they had just played two games on that occasion. History says it’s only the fourth occasion in the new millennium that they have endured such a dubious record – the first being in 2002 when they played out a draw and a loss against Jamaica while in 2006, they faced six defeats and a draw.

The number of matches on the earlier occasions were significantly less and the common refrain was that the team were starved of match practice, something which was not the case this time. While nobody was expecting a miracle from the squad in the AFC Asian Cup finals in Qatar in January where they lost against three higher-ranked teams in Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria, but their inability to score in the next eight games had been rather galling.

Chettri's farewell

Here is a quick recap: they ended up with an away draw against Afghanistan in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers and were rather shoddy in the return leg in Guwahati to lose the game. There was enough chance of redemption in Sunil Chettri’s farewell game in a choc-a-bloc Salt Lake Stadium against Kuwait in Kolkata but India failed to break down their defence to end with a goalless draw.

However, their best moment came against Qatar in the last must-win group game in Doha to make it to the third round of the qualifiers when up by a goal, they were literally ‘robbed’ by a controversial goal by the gulf nation. The All India Football Federation (AIFF), which were waiting for an opportune moment to show head coach Igor Stimac the door as they needed a scapegoat – though the Croatian World Cupper had the last laugh as the former had to cough up a hefty compensation to him in terms of salary.