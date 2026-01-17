AFC Asia Cup: Blue Tigresses to have former Costa Rica coach as mentor

The tune-up of India’s senior national women’s team for the 2026 AFC Women’s Asia Cup in Australia in March is set to receive a major boost in the shape of a mentor in Amelia Valverde, former coach of World Cuppers Costa Rica. Valverde had coached Costa Rica in two women’s World Cups - 2015 and 2023.

While head coach Crispin Chhetri will continue to be at the helm after a stirring show of the squad in the qualifiers last year, Valverde’s short term presence is meant to equip the team to handle the big moments. Having managed Costa Rica women’s national team at two FIFA World Cups, the expectations of her now is to lead the Indian team out of the group stage, giving them a shot at qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup through the intercontinental playoffs.

At just 28 years old, Valverde became the head coach of senior women’s national team. Under her leadership, Costa Rica made history by qualifying for their first-ever Women’s World Cup in 2015. Her remarkable journey continued with gold and silver medals in the Central American Games (2017 and 2018, respectively). In 2022, Costa Rica finished fourth in the CONCACAF Championship, securing qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.