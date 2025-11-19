AFC qualifiers: Blue Tigers coach Jamil distraught after loss to Bangladesh

A defeat to Bangladesh after 22 years – in front of a hostile crowd at Dhaka’s National Stadium on Tuesday evening – was like adding insult to injury for the Indian football team. Now out of reckoning for a ticket to the AFC Asian Cup 2027, the Blue Tigers were hoping to end the last two qualifiers on a winning note but they failed to rally after conceding an early goal.

Despite being the highest ranked team in their group, which also comprised of Hong Kong and Singapore – Khalid Jamil’s men now languish in fourth position with two points from five matches. Singapore, who defeated Hong Kong 2-1 earlier in the day, sealed the group’s top spot with 11 points and qualified for the 2027 event in Saudi, Hong Kong are in second place (eight) while Bangladesh and India are third and fourth with five and two points, respectively.

The result left the resilient Jamil distraught as he said: ‘’We lost - it’s very bad, awful.” Replying to a media query, the former international said: “No, no, it’s not about luck. This is football. If you work hard, you earn three points. We also had to work very hard to get three points.”