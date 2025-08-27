AIFF: Future tense as 2nd FIFA ban in 3 years looms large

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is a body which, apparently, simply refuses to learn from its mistakes.

For the second time in three years, it is in line to face suspension from two governing bodies — FIFA and the Asian Football Federation — if it fails to get its constitution ratified and hold fresh elections for office-bearers by 30 October.

“Failure to adhere to this obligation may result in sanctions outlined by the FIFA/AFC statutes, including possibility of suspension,” said a letter bomb on 27 August, Wednesday.

The timing of FIFA’s tirade is also significant, as the AIFF and its marketing agent FSDL (Football Spcialities Development Ltd) are expected to meet today to work out at least a short-term solution to solve the tangle over their Master Rights Issue and get the Indian Super League (ISL) up and running.

This is as last-minute as it gets, with the Supreme Court scheduled to convene on 28 August for its hearing on the AIFF impasse.