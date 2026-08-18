Arumainayagam, a part of India’s Class of 62, receives Lifetime Arjuna
Mohun Bagan legend, now 84, was a member of the Asian Games gold medallist squad in Jakarta
I. Arumainayagam, who at 84, is one of the two survivors of the 1962 gold medallist Asian Games football team in Jakarta, was conferred with the Arjuna Award (Lifetime) 2025 by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Tuesday.
A speedy winger who represented India during one of the most celebrated periods in the country’s football history, Arumainayagam was part of a golden generation of a squad which boasted of the Holy Trinity of Chuni Goswami-PK Banerjee-Balaram. He made his international debut against Thailand on 28 August 1962, at the Asian Games and went on to represent India 18 times, scoring three goals.
Arumainayagam again donned India colours at the 1964 AFC Asian Cup, where they finished runners-up and at the Merdeka Cup in 1966 and 1967. India finished third at the 1966 Merdeka Cup. His domestic career was equally distinguished as in Santosh Trophy, Arumainayagam represented Tamil Nadu, Bengal and Railways between 1958 and 1971. He was part of Bengal’s victorious Santosh Trophy team in 1962 when he turned up for Mohun Bagan from 1961 to 1968.
During his time with the club, he won the Calcutta Football League four times (1962, 1963, 1964 and 1965), the IFA Shield in 1961-62, the Durand Cup from 1963-1965 and the Rovers Cup in 1966. He also represented Southern Railway in 1969 and 1970. Arumainayagam was also conferred the Mohun Bagan Ratna in 2014.
The Arjuna Award (Lifetime) adds another significant honour to the career of a player who was part of India's golden generation and contributed to one of the defining triumphs in the history of Indian football.
Kalyan Chaubey, the AIFF president, said: “It is a matter of great pride for Indian football that Shri I. Arumainayagam has been recognised with the Arjuna Award (Lifetime). He was an integral part of the Indian team that achieved the historic 1962 Asian Games triumph, a moment that continues to hold a special place in our footballing history. This honour recognises not only his achievements as a player, but also his enduring contribution to Indian football. On behalf of the AIFF, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him on this well-deserved recognition.”
Altogether 17 sportspersons figured in the annual sports awards announced by the ministry, which did not have a Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna this year.
Arjuna Awards: Tejaswin Shankar (Athletics), Priyanka Goswami (Athletics), Narender (Boxing), Vidit Gujrathi (Chess), Divya Deshmukh (Chess), Dhanush Srikanth (Deaf Shooting), Rajkumar Pal (Hockey), Surjeet (Kabaddi), Rudransh Khandelwal (Para-Shooting), Ekta Bhyan (Para-athletics), Arvind Singh (Rowing), Akhil Sheoran (Shooting), Treesa Jolly (Badminton), Gayatri Gopichand (Badminton), Lalremsiami (Hockey), Muhammed Ajmal (Athletics), Pooja (Kabaddi).
Arjuna Awards (Lifetime): Shri I Arumainayagam (Football)
Dronacharya Award: Parveer Singh, Chhote Lal Yadav, Neha Chavan.
Dronacharya Award (Lifetime): Dharmendra Yadav, Virender Kumar.