Arumainayagam, a part of India’s Class of 62, receives Lifetime Arjuna

I. Arumainayagam, who at 84, is one of the two survivors of the 1962 gold medallist Asian Games football team in Jakarta, was conferred with the Arjuna Award (Lifetime) 2025 by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Tuesday.

A speedy winger who represented India during one of the most celebrated periods in the country’s football history, Arumainayagam was part of a golden generation of a squad which boasted of the Holy Trinity of Chuni Goswami-PK Banerjee-Balaram. He made his international debut against Thailand on 28 August 1962, at the Asian Games and went on to represent India 18 times, scoring three goals.

Arumainayagam again donned India colours at the 1964 AFC Asian Cup, where they finished runners-up and at the Merdeka Cup in 1966 and 1967. India finished third at the 1966 Merdeka Cup. His domestic career was equally distinguished as in Santosh Trophy, Arumainayagam represented Tamil Nadu, Bengal and Railways between 1958 and 1971. He was part of Bengal’s victorious Santosh Trophy team in 1962 when he turned up for Mohun Bagan from 1961 to 1968.