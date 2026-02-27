Asian Cup: Midfield ace Sangita Basfore wants to take one game at a time
Seeing India make the FIFA Women’s World Cup the ultimate goal, the 29-year-old reminds
Making the cut for the FIFA Women’s World Cup may seem like a bridge too far for the Blue Tigresses, but their midfield ace Sangita Basfore had set it as their ultimate goal even when they were busy trying to qualify for the AFC Women's Asian Cup last year. Come Wednesday (4 March), they will open their continental campaign against Vietnam in Perth.
The positive thinking worked for her as when India sealed qualification, powered by Sangita’s two-goal performance against Thailand in the final qualifier, it felt less like the end of a journey and more like the opening of the real mission. Such a mindset still defines her approach as the senior women’s team prepare in Australia where the team arrived earlier than all competitors to maximise preparation time and settle into unfamiliar conditions under the eyes of Amelia Valverde.
“From the start of the Asian Cup qualifiers last year, the whole team have had one thought, which is to qualify for the World Cup. But that is just one step. Right now, our time has come and our first match is on 4 March so all our focus is on that. If we win that, our confidence will grow and the same motivation will continue for the rest of the games. Everyone in the team is clear about taking it game by game,” the 29-year-old told AIFF media.
The women’s squad has spent a month and-a-half together, beginning with a training camp in Türkiye before travelling Down Under – a stint punctuated with build-up games. The sharp change in climate from winter cold to Australian warmth, made early arrival more than a logistical convenience - it became a competitive necessity.
“It has been very important. We have been together for 45 days. Earlier, we were preparing in Turkey, where it was very cold, but here the weather is completely different, much warmer. So coming early gave us a very good opportunity to adapt. Initially it was difficult, but now we are getting used to the heat and playing better. So it was a good decision to come early and get time to adjust to the conditions.”
Her own role in getting India so far remains one of the defining moments of not just the campaign, but Indian football history. The two goals in the decisive qualifier brought headlines, interviews and widespread recognition, but Sangita still frames that night as a collective achievement, rather than a personal breakthrough.
“That was not just my effort, it was the whole team’s hard work. If the team had not given me the right passes, maybe I could not have scored any goals. So the credit goes to the entire team, the staff, and all the players. After that, there were many interviews and attention, but for me it was just part of the experience. It was a good moment, and now I just want to keep performing like this for the national team and move forward in my career.”
Speaking about their new coach who guided Venezuela to two World Cup finals, Sangita said: ‘’Every coach has different thoughts about how to treat players and how to make them play. What I like about this coach is that she gives chances to everyone and treats all players equally. That is very good for the team.’’
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines