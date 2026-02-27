Asian Cup: Midfield ace Sangita Basfore wants to take one game at a time

Making the cut for the FIFA Women’s World Cup may seem like a bridge too far for the Blue Tigresses, but their midfield ace Sangita Basfore had set it as their ultimate goal even when they were busy trying to qualify for the AFC Women's Asian Cup last year. Come Wednesday (4 March), they will open their continental campaign against Vietnam in Perth.

The positive thinking worked for her as when India sealed qualification, powered by Sangita’s two-goal performance against Thailand in the final qualifier, it felt less like the end of a journey and more like the opening of the real mission. Such a mindset still defines her approach as the senior women’s team prepare in Australia where the team arrived earlier than all competitors to maximise preparation time and settle into unfamiliar conditions under the eyes of Amelia Valverde.

“From the start of the Asian Cup qualifiers last year, the whole team have had one thought, which is to qualify for the World Cup. But that is just one step. Right now, our time has come and our first match is on 4 March so all our focus is on that. If we win that, our confidence will grow and the same motivation will continue for the rest of the games. Everyone in the team is clear about taking it game by game,” the 29-year-old told AIFF media.