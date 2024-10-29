I am just a normal guy, says Spanish Ballon d'Or winner Rodri

Manchester City midfielder Rodri was awarded the Ballon d’Or after a stellar season that saw him pick up silverware with both club and country. He was handed the award at a ceremony in Paris on Monday, organised by the French magazine France Football in collaboration with Uefa.

‘’A very special day, for me, my family and my country,’’ Rodri said. ‘’I understand that because I have no social media, people don't know me much. I am just a normal guy. I enjoy the sport, I enjoy my profession. And I try to be a good person. I am a very calm person.’’

The 28-year-old won his fourth straight Premier League with City in May as Pep Guardiola's side held off Arsenal's challenge, winning their last nine games to clinch the title. He is the first player from England’s top tier to be crowned since Cristiano Ronaldo won in 2008 during his first stint with Manchester United.

Rodri’s closest competition for the Ballon d’Or came from Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, who refused to travel to Paris for the ceremony after discovering that he would not take home the trophy. Jude Bellingham finished third in the voting.

Vinicius, Real nominees absent

Vinícius, 24, had been a leading contender to win the 2024 men’s prize after leading Madrid to a LaLiga and Champions League double last season, but neither he nor his fellow Madrid nominees - eight in total across the various awards - attended the event.

Madrid had been honoured earlier in the ceremony as the men’s team of the year and Carlo Ancelotti received the coach of the year award, though no representatives of the last Champions League winners were present to accept it.

Rodri was part of the Spain team that won Euro 2024, starting every game except the third group stage match against Albania and claimed the Player of the Tournament prize. He went a world record 74 games unbeaten for club and country from March 2023 to May 2024, avoiding defeat (other than via penalties) until City’s loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup final.