Brazil visit: Two more friendlies against Cabo Verde, Iran in FIFA window?

The historic international friendly between India and Brazil in Kolkata on 3 October, while whipping up an early frenzy, appears to have polarised football fans. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has officially withdrawn from the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup in Indonesia in September-October, as its dates clash with the Brazil friendly. The federation is now looking to offset the withdrawal by arranging two more friendlies against top sides that featured in the last World Cup in the USA.

The first-ever ASEAN Cup (September 24–October 3) would have given the Blue Tigers — as the men’s team is known — an opportunity to play at least three matches against evenly matched opponents such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. While the AIFF initially planned to honour both commitments by fielding a second-string team in the ASEAN event, FIFA regulations did not permit India to field a ‘B’ team in the tournament, as doing so could affect the rankings of the participating teams.

“Yes, we will not play in the ASEAN Cup. We have informed FIFA and the organisers,” AIFF president Kalyan Choubey was quoted as saying.

However, the federation is now in talks with the national federations of two teams that participated in the last World Cup to arrange two friendlies, with Cabo Verde and Iran among the names doing the rounds. While Choubey declined to name the two countries in the fray, he said: “We will ensure Indian players do not lose out on game time after pulling out of the ASEAN Cup.”