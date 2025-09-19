Champions League: Haaland sets record in Man City’s win over Napoli

Erling Haaland set another milestone as Manchester City battled past Napoli 2-0 in their Champions League opener, with the Norwegian becoming the fastest player to reach 50 goals in the competition.

Haaland needed just 49 games to achieve the feat, heading in Phil Foden's clever pass in the 56th minute to put City ahead. Nine minutes later, Jeremy Doku added a second to seal the victory.

The night also marked Kevin De Bruyne's much-anticipated return to the Etihad after leaving the club in the summer following 10 years of service. Greeted warmly by City fans, his comeback lasted only 26 minutes before Napoli coach Antonio Conte substituted him after Giovanni di Lorenzo was sent off for bringing down Haaland as the last defender, reports Xinhua.

It proved a measured opening with City quickly assuming territorial dominance and control.

The game’s first real flashpoint then arrived on 19 minutes when Napoli were reduced to 10 men after skipper Giovanni Di Lorenzo was sent off for bringing down Erling Haaland.

Having been turned by Haaland, the defender sought to atone but only succeeded in bringing the Norwegian down on the edge of the box.

Though referee Zwayer initially waived play on, he was advised by VAR to check again on the pitch side monitor and had no hesitation in showing the red card.

Kevin De Bruyne’s emotional return to the Etihad was then cut short on 26 minutes.