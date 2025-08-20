Club or country?: Blue Tigers coach Khalid Jamil faces his first hurdle

It’s only less than a week that Khalid Jamil has taken charge of the Blue Tigers with an eye on the CAFA Nations Cup as his first assignment, but he has already realised how the odds are stacked against him. Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the Indian Super League champions, are not ready to release the selected probables on the grounds that the upcoming event is not a part of the ‘FIFA window’ while the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the club are now trading charges over injury management of key players.

As many as seven players of Mohun Bagan have been selected by Jamil for the preparatory camp in Bengaluru: Liston Colaco, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia, Manvir Singh and goalkeeper Vishal Kaith. The Kolkata giants have also denied the release of four youngsters—Dippendu Biswas, Suhail Bhat, Priyansh Dubey and T. Abhishek Singh — who are with the India U-23 side preparing for next month’s AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers in Qatar.

Hitting out at the federation, a Mohun Bagan official pointed to the case of their skipper Subhasish Bose, who has been sidelined since reportedly suffering an injury during India’s Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh in March this year. “Every time they take our players, three-four of them return injured, and the AIFF is least bothered to communicate, compensate, or even check on them,” the official told the local media. There is now a buzz that even East Bengal are not willing to release their selected players, though the commencement of ISL 2025-26 is under a cloud.