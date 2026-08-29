Coutinho backs Indian team’s tests against Brazil, Panama and Uruguay
Whether we win or lose, we can learn from our mistakes, says from former India captain from Goa
The buzz around Blue Tigers taking on Panama, Brazil and Uruguay respectively in end September and October may have polarised opinions in the Indian football fraternity, but a former India captain has rooted for India’s participation in the friendlies. While Panama set the ball rolling against India on 26th September in Bengaluru, five-time World Cup champions Brazil take them on in Kolkata on 3 October and then Uruguay at the Salt Lake Stadium on 6 October.
Bruno Coutinho, former India captain from Goa backed the idea of these matches, saying these matches are an ‘opportunity for the players to challenge themselves against some of the strongest teams in world football and learn from the experience.’ Coutinho, who played an integral role in the Indian national set-up from the late 1980s until 2001, won the prestigious Arjuna Award, earned 44 caps for India and was named the AIFF Player of the Year in 1996.
In recent years, the Salgaocar stalwart had remained closely involved in Indian football, focusing on grassroots development, state ambassadorship and coaching mentorship. Speaking to AIFF media team, former India captain and Arjuna awardee said, ‘’Brazil and Uruguay are very tough opponents. Everybody knows how strong they are and how consistently they qualify for the World Cup. The Indian players will find it hard to cope with thembut they should try to cope with them; they should give their best and play to their full potential. Whether we win or lose, we can learn from our mistakes,’’ the sharpshooter said.
There has been enough argument as to whether one or two matches against such tougher opponents can actually change the landscape. ‘’One or two matches cannot change everything. India has to work consistently and improve as a footballing nation. We have to play more big matches like these.,” Coutinho said, saying that India must first establish itself among Asia’s leading teams before pursuing larger goals. “India should first aim to be among the top 10 teams in Asia. If India can establish itself among the top 10 in Asia, then we can start thinking about achieving bigger things. They should not be afraid of the challenge. They should play their best, learn from their mistakes, and use that experience to improve Indian football in the long term.”