Did AIFF commit a financial harakiri by hosting the Brazil friendlies?

The morning after the three-match jamboree against Brazil, Uruguay and Panama ended on Tuesday, reality must have hit the AIFF hard. It’s not about the Blue Tigers’ performance — Khalid Jamil’s boys have done their best within their limitations — but the financial fallout makes the whole exercise look like a misadventure of sorts.

Just ponder this: it did not take serious math for one of the ExCo members to quiz AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey on how the cash-strapped federation would cope with the losses following the extremely poor response to gate sales and the underwhelming response from corporate sponsors. The total project cost of hosting the three games, according to a conservative estimate, would amount to approximately Rs 80 crore, while the AIFF is expected to be in the red by around Rs 25-30 crore.

A beleaguered Choubey, who faces an election for a second term on December 20, committed before members of the working committee that whatever losses were incurred on the ambitious project “would not be taken out of the AIFF coffers.” The million-dollar question is: who will bail the federation out of such a prohibitive loss? There are also questions about what happens to his promise if Choubey, who prevailed in the 2022 election with the backing of the BJP government, is not re-elected — and why would any incumbent be saddled with such a liability?

Interestingly enough, the decision to enter into a tie-up with a Madrid-based sports management company to bring the marquee teams to India two months ago has sharply polarised the Indian football community. While no official figures are available, informed sources put the appearance fee at anywhere between Rs 35-40 crore for Brazil, around Rs 12 crore for Uruguay and another Rs 5 crore for Panama — along with a reported cost of Rs 6 crore for the chartered jet for the five-time world champions, besides hotel and other logistical expenses.