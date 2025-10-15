Déjà vu for Indian football fans as road to 2027 AFC Asian Cup ends in despair

There were two developments in the football landscape on Tuesday – at different parts of the globe but which rubbed the Indian fan the wrong way.

The first one was that of Cape Verde, a mere dot in west Africa becoming the second smallest country ever to qualify for the FIFA World Cup next year while late in the evening, the Blue Tigers’ hopes of making the cut in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup came down crashing.

While saluting Cape Verde, whose players are drawn from the diaspora in France, Portugal and Netherlands, the all-too-familiar lament was back in the Indian media as well as the social media landscape. For those of us who made a living by being a chronicler of the misery of Indian football for decades, it was déjà vu time once again.

What certainly hurts is that this time, the national team has even failed to make it to the 24-team continental affair after two back-to-back appearances.

Thankfully, one is yet to come across any severe trolling of new coach Khalid Jamil, whose debut tournament at the CAFA Cup last month saw the Blue Tigers record a podium finish despite playing higher ranked opponents.

The warning signals were, of course, there as none of the attackers could score a goal in Turkmenistan in four matches while they had to bank on a shootout against Oman in the third place play-off game.