Friendlies: We can’t treat it as learning experience only, says Akash Mishra
Blue Tigers’ camp on in full swing in Bengaluru; ticket sales for Uruguay game get underway
The crunch time for the Blue Tigers is here. On Friday (25 September), they will face 44th-ranked Panama, who featured in the last World Cup, in the first of three much-anticipated friendlies during the FIFA international window in Bengaluru. The second will be the biggest of them all, against Brazil in Kolkata on 3 October, followed by Uruguay on 6 October.
The preparatory camp under Khalid Jameel has been carrying on in earnest since 14 September and gained full strength after central defender Anwar Ali and attacking midfielders Manvir Singh and Sahal Abdul Samad joined their teammates on Sunday.
It may be the greatest of mismatches, but young defender Akash Mishra feels the best way to combat the nerves is to set their opponents’ stature aside once the matches begin.
“We have watched these opponents on television since childhood and idolised them, but that is one part of it. We have to put those emotions aside and perform for the 90 minutes. After that, the other emotions can come out,” the Mumbai FC defender said.
Speaking to AIFF media, the wing-back said: “As players, when we heard that we would be playing Panama, Uruguay and Brazil, it felt like a huge opportunity. We have not played against teams like these before, so it is a major opportunity for all Indian players. The experience will show us where we stand because talking is easy, but playing on the pitch is what really matters.”
Incidentally, both venues for the games — Bengaluru and Kolkata — hold special memories for Akash, and he wants to capitalise on them over the next two weeks. He fondly remembers India’s 2023 SAFF Championship triumph at the Kanteerava Stadium and their qualification for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Kolkata. He believes the passionate support in both cities can give the hosts an added boost as they look to put their best foot forward.
“Personally, I have good memories of Kanteerava from the SAFF Championship, and we qualified for the Asian Cup in Kolkata. When you talk about pressure, I think it is actually our strength because Bengaluru and Kolkata are such football-loving cities. The supporters there give us strength, so it is a big positive for us to play these teams at home.”
It’s a no-brainer that the India team has nothing to lose from such lop-sided assignments, but Akash said the stature of the opponents is giving the players an extra adrenaline rush.
“With Panama, Uruguay and Brazil coming up, every player in this camp is extra motivated. This is also a stage for us to perform. I think all the players have arrived very excited and energetic, and we will do our best.”
Asked whether they look at the matches as a learning exercise, Akash revealed the competitive streak in him.
“These are international friendlies — nation versus nation — so we cannot go there only to learn. We have to fight against them and give our best.”
The Brazil match has, expectedly, drawn the biggest response for online tickets, while District by Zomato, the AIFF’s ticketing partner, opened ticket sales for the Uruguay game on Monday (21 September). The federation had also announced the release of a quota of 14,000 discounted tickets for supporters of Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting through the state football body, pulling out all the stops to ensure a full house at Salt Lake Stadium on 3 October.
“For the fans, we will go out there with everything we have. We hope they will be there to support us. As a team, we will give 100 per cent, leave nothing lacking, and I hope we can give them something to smile about,” Akash added.