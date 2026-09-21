Friendlies: We can’t treat it as learning experience only, says Akash Mishra

The crunch time for the Blue Tigers is here. On Friday (25 September), they will face 44th-ranked Panama, who featured in the last World Cup, in the first of three much-anticipated friendlies during the FIFA international window in Bengaluru. The second will be the biggest of them all, against Brazil in Kolkata on 3 October, followed by Uruguay on 6 October.

The preparatory camp under Khalid Jameel has been carrying on in earnest since 14 September and gained full strength after central defender Anwar Ali and attacking midfielders Manvir Singh and Sahal Abdul Samad joined their teammates on Sunday.

It may be the greatest of mismatches, but young defender Akash Mishra feels the best way to combat the nerves is to set their opponents’ stature aside once the matches begin.

“We have watched these opponents on television since childhood and idolised them, but that is one part of it. We have to put those emotions aside and perform for the 90 minutes. After that, the other emotions can come out,” the Mumbai FC defender said.