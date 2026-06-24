Time to make more noise for Modric on his 200th Croatia cap

Add with it the surfeit of trophies Modric had won for Real Madrid in a stay spanning over 13 years – six UEFA Champions League titles, five FIFA Club World Cup and as many UEFA Super Cups. Putting the value that Modric still brings to the table into perspective, Dalic, the national team coach since 2017 said: ‘’We’ve achieved a lot together over the past 10 years. As captain of my team and my right hand on the pitch, he means a lot to us. We have a few older players alongside Luka who guide this generation. We also have young players, and they should be happy to have him by their side. He shows them how to work, how to fight for the Croatian shirt. His main quality is that he never gives up. He’s the leader on and off the pitch. Thank God, he’s still with us.’’

Words that seem to come from the bottom of the heart while the younger generation are also aware of his worth. Josip Stanisic, the 26-year-old right back, told the media: ‘’That number - 200 appearances - is unreal. From day one, whether he was the main man or not, he’s always been the same with everyone. He’s stayed humble despite everything he’s achieved. That’s something people on the outside don’t see or know.’’

Luka Sucic, one of the many tipped as Modrić’s successor in midfield but who has yet to take his place in the starting XI, goes even further: ‘’Luka has been my idol since I was a kid. Sharing the pitch with him for the national team is indescribable. He spends a lot of time advising us, the younger players. He gives us confidence just by telling us to play our football, without pressure. His presence makes us all better.’’

The road ahead for Croatia is still uncertain as they are still third in Group L after England and Ghana – with their last game coming up against the physical Africans. If they can forge the road ahead, then Modric can still hope to marshall things in the midfield deeper into the tournament one last time!