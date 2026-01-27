ISL 2026: Kolkata Derby on 3 May, broadcast issue still hangs in balance

Kolkata fans’ agonising wait for season’s first Derby, whose fate was uncertain due to the question mark over the Indian Super League (ISL), ends on 3 May evening at the Salt Lake Stadium. Reigning champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on East Bengal, as per a provisional fixture released by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday.

It took a five-month wait and endless uncertainty in the Indian football fraternity before all the 14 clubs agreed in principle, with some prod from the Union Sports Ministry, to participate in the elite league at a very short notice. A truncated league, which will have 91 matches instead of more than the usual quota of 150-plus games, will kick off with Mohun Bagan hosting Kerala Blasters on 14 February.

The league is scheduled to finish on May 17 with all seven games in the final game week being held simultaneously. The fixture list, however, is still tentative with the AIFF having released it as part of clarification in response to queries from prospective bidders for the federation’s broadcast rights. The heartening news for football fans is four main broadcasters have shown interest to be in the running for the broadcast rights—Sony Sports, Zee Sports, Fan Code and British media Two Circles.