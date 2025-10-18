Joakim Alexandersson, the unsung hero of Indian women’s football?

A viral video clip of the ecstatic Under-17 India women’s team, breaking into the tune of A.R. Rahman’s Maa tujhe salaam (Motherland, salute to you) around a balding and muscular European on Friday night had been doing the rounds on social media. The emotions were understandable as the girls had just pipped Uzbekistan 2-1 to qualify for the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup after 20 years, but curiosity was stoked around the man in the middle.

Joakim Alexandersson, the Swedish head coach of both the Under-20 and Under-17 women’s team only last December, may have failed to follow the lyrics – but certainly not the raw emotions. It may have been less than a year that the 49-year-old Joakim had been roped in by the AIFF as part of an agreement with the Swedish Football Federation but he has turned out to be a miracle worker of sorts.

It was only in August that the Under-20 women’s team qualified for U-20 AFC Asian Cup after 22 years while the senior women’s team created a stir earlier this year when they qualified for the AFC Asian Cup – all the AFC events coming up next year. It was hence a triple delight – extremely significant as it came at a time when the men’s senior team had floundered in their bid to qualify for their third straight Asian Cup.