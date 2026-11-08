Messi wins back-to-back MLS Golden Boots after scoring 26 goals in 2026

Messi led the league in goals per game with an average of 0.87 and shared the top spot for most multi-goal performances with six. He also ranked second in goals per 90 minutes, averaging 0.91.

His scoring record was particularly impressive from open play. Of his 26 goals, only one came from the penalty spot, giving him 25 non-penalty goals. This was the second-highest single-season tally in MLS history, behind his own record of 28 in 2025.

The latest Golden Boot adds to Messi's remarkable consistency in front of goal. After scoring 29 goals in the 2025 regular season, he became only the second player in MLS history to score at least 25 goals in consecutive seasons.

Over the last three campaigns, Messi has scored 75 regular-season goals, the second-highest tally by any player over a three-season period in MLS history. He is also only the second player, alongside 2023 Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga, to score at least 20 goals in three consecutive seasons.

Beyond his scoring exploits, Messi has continued to influence Inter Miami's attack through his playmaking. His 43 goal contributions in 2026 made him the first player in MLS history to record at least 40 in consecutive seasons.

Between 2024 and 2026, Messi accumulated 127 goals and assists, 28 more than the next-best tally of 98 recorded by Evander.

With another Golden Boot secured, Messi has added yet another milestone to his illustrious career, further strengthening his record in Major League Soccer.

With IANS inputs