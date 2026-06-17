Messi’s magic: Argentina star equals World Cup goals record with hat-trick

Algeria showed resilience for much of the first half, frustrating the reigning world champions and limiting them to only a handful of opportunities. An Alexis Mac Allister header over the bar represented Argentina's best chance after Messi's opener, while Anis Hadj Moussa tested Emiliano Martinez at the other end with a low drive.

The second half, however, belonged entirely to Messi.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner repeatedly orchestrated Argentina's attacks, first sending a long-range effort narrowly over before creating danger with a perfectly weighted pass for Lautaro Martinez. His second goal arrived soon after when Zidane failed to hold Mac Allister's fierce strike, allowing Messi to pounce on the rebound and calmly slot home.

Then came the moment history beckoned.

With trademark composure, Messi curled a sublime effort from the edge of the penalty area into the net to complete his hat-trick, sending the crowd into raptures and drawing level with Klose atop the World Cup scoring charts.

The treble crowned a memorable milestone appearance for the 38-year-old, who was making his 200th senior international appearance for Argentina.

Already the holder of Argentina's records for most appearances and goals, Messi's legacy stretches far beyond statistics. He led La Albiceleste to Copa America triumphs in 2021 and 2024, lifted the Finalissima in 2022, and immortalised himself by steering Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar later that year.

Now, with Klose's record within touching distance, the footballing icon has the chance to claim sole ownership of the mark when Argentina face Austria on 22 June. If Wednesday's performance was any indication, the greatest showman of his generation may not be finished rewriting history just yet.

With IANS inputs