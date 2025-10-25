Meet Jose Molina, cancer survivor, back to work his magic with Mohun Bagan

After months of uncertainty over the 2025-26 season, Indian football is showing some signs of limping back to normalcy. The AIFF (All India Football Federation) Super Cup, billed as a curtain-raiser to the Tier I League, will set the ball rolling in Goa this afternoon with both the Kolkata giants featuring on Day 1.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, which won the double of ISL league and shield last season, will be opening against an all-Indian outfit Chennaiyin FC – and the legion of fans will be eager to see if their celebrated coach Jose Francisco Molina can work his magic with the star-studded team again. East Bengal, a past winner of this trophy but who had been struggling to carve a niche in the big league, will look for a winning start under another Spaniard Oscar Bruzon against Dempo SC in the first game.

Molina, the former Spanish goalkeeper and a celebrated coach, is no stranger to challenges in life. The pressure on him as the helmsman of arguably the most successful club in Indian football over the past decade – especially since the maroon-and-green hasn’t won this trophy yet.

However, a cancer beater at his prime, he believes in treating all rivals as equals: ‘’They (Chennaiyin FC) have some quality players. They may not be foreigners, but they will be strong and we need to be at our best to beat them.’’