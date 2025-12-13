Messi-darshan begins as Argentine icon lands in Kolkata past midnight

Supporters who rushed to the airport long before his flight landed said the moment felt surreal. “We have been waiting for two hours. If needed, we will wait for even four. We can’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” one fan said. This is the superstar’s second visit to the city after 14 years, the first one privy to footballing action with a Argentina vs Venezuela friendly with him wearing the captain’s armband.

Messi’s Kolkata schedule begins with a private meet-and-greet from 9.30 to 10.30 am, an exclusive window for select guests and organisers. He will then switch online to virtually inaugurate a 50-feet statue dedicated to him, a gesture marking the city’s obsession the World Cup winner.

Access to the events was offered through the District app, with tickets starting at about Rs 4,500. Demand was high, and most categories were sold out quickly as Kolkata prepared for its date with Messi.