Messi-darshan begins as Argentine icon lands in Kolkata past midnight
Three-day GOAT Tour of India kicks off with Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi as his next pit stops
Thousands of fans got into a frenzy as Lionel Messi, the Argentine football icon and 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, landed in Kolkata with his entourage well after midnight on Saturday. His arrival kicks off a three-day GOAT Tour of India, a melange of highly priced meet-and-greet events and celebrity gigs across Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai.
The 38-year-old, all set to play another FIFA World Cup in six months’ time in his new base US (with Canada & Mexico as co-hosts), touched down after travelling from Miami via Dubai in a chartered jet. Crowds chanted his name, waved Argentina flags and climbed onto barricades as police tightened a heavy security ring around the terminal.
Supporters who rushed to the airport long before his flight landed said the moment felt surreal. “We have been waiting for two hours. If needed, we will wait for even four. We can’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” one fan said. This is the superstar’s second visit to the city after 14 years, the first one privy to footballing action with a Argentina vs Venezuela friendly with him wearing the captain’s armband.
Messi’s Kolkata schedule begins with a private meet-and-greet from 9.30 to 10.30 am, an exclusive window for select guests and organisers. He will then switch online to virtually inaugurate a 50-feet statue dedicated to him, a gesture marking the city’s obsession the World Cup winner.
Access to the events was offered through the District app, with tickets starting at about Rs 4,500. Demand was high, and most categories were sold out quickly as Kolkata prepared for its date with Messi.
