New head coach Manolo looks to juggle between Blue Tigers, Goa FC

Manolo Marquez, the new Spanish head coach of senior men’s national team, will have a tough balancing act to follow – that of juggling between guiding the Blue Tigers and the ISL team Goa FC for the 2024-25 season. However, the 55-year-old journeyman, who has taken over the hot seat from Croat Igor Stimac, is confident of handling both for the time being.

“It's true that this situation is not normal, but they are manageable,’’ Manolo said at his first press conference in the capital on Sunday after signing on the dotted lines with the management of All India Football Federation (AIFF). ‘’It’s not the first time that the same person will coach a national team and a club together. There are many examples from the past of this happening in not just foreign countries but India as well.

“The matches are not at the same time. When the national team plays, there’s a break in the ISL so that can be shared. In the first few weeks, there will be a lot of work. But it's my passion and I know it won’t be a problem. Obviously, both jobs are about professionalism. And you won't have any doubt about it because we will work very hard for the national team,’’ he said.

The assignment is easier said than done, as his Croat predecessor will testify, as Stimac had repeated fallen in the bad books of ISL owners FSDL (Football Sports Development Limited) by asking for more preparation time for the national team to prepare for major tournaments. Much to Manolo’s advantage though, he had been no stranger to the ecosystem of Indian football, having been at the helm of ISL teams for five years.