Sunil Chhetri full of gratitude in his heart ahead of swansong in Kolkata

The anticipation for Sunil Chhetri’s final international match on 6 June went up a notch as the Blue Tigers were accorded a warm welcome in Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon, 29 May. They will take on Kuwait in the second round FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier at the Salt Lake Stadium – where full points will see them take a giant leap to reach a first-ever third round.

No prizes for guessing that the spotlight was on the man of the moment as a motley crowd gathered at the airport, comprising fans, media and Indian Football Association officials received the squad after their preparatory camp in Bhubaneswar. This is the city where Chhetri, now 39 and the third-highest goalscorer in international football (94 goals from 150 games) among active footballers after only Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, took baby steps in professional football two decades back.

As the D-day is drawing near, Chhetri feels he is overcome by a feeling of gratitude as they will now embark on the final week of practice in Kolkata ahead of the game from Thursday (30 May).

In an emotional post on his social media handles, Sunil Chhetri says: “These last few days, I’ve been caught in a bit of a dilemma. Now that there’s a number to my days with the national team, what’s the right route to take – do I count every day, every training session? Or do I simply turn up without the thought of how this is coming to an end?