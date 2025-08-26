Thomas Muller, Yuvraj Singh meet to promote cricket league in Canada

It was a high profile meeting of football and cricket’s starpower with FIFA World Cup winner Thomas Muller and Yuvraj Singh, a two-time World Cup winner and cancer survivor, catching up last weekend to promote a cricket event in Canada. Yuvraj, an integral part of Canada Super 60 League, met the ace German goalgetter now playing for Vancouver Whitecaps FC on the sidelines of their game against St. Louis City SC.

Canada Super 60 is a new cricket league, introducing a 10-over-a-side format with both men and women’s competitions from 8-15 October. Backed by Cricket Canada, the league aims to market Canada’s place on the world cricket map while offering fans a thrilling mix of power and skillsets between T20s and ODIs.

The event will take place at the iconic BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, making it the first major cricket league to debut on Canada’s West Coast. The details of the ticket sales will be shared soon.