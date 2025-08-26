Thomas Muller, Yuvraj Singh meet to promote cricket league in Canada
Germany’s FIFA World Cup winner and master goalgetter now plying his trade for Vancouver Whitecaps FC
It was a high profile meeting of football and cricket’s starpower with FIFA World Cup winner Thomas Muller and Yuvraj Singh, a two-time World Cup winner and cancer survivor, catching up last weekend to promote a cricket event in Canada. Yuvraj, an integral part of Canada Super 60 League, met the ace German goalgetter now playing for Vancouver Whitecaps FC on the sidelines of their game against St. Louis City SC.
Canada Super 60 is a new cricket league, introducing a 10-over-a-side format with both men and women’s competitions from 8-15 October. Backed by Cricket Canada, the league aims to market Canada’s place on the world cricket map while offering fans a thrilling mix of power and skillsets between T20s and ODIs.
The event will take place at the iconic BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, making it the first major cricket league to debut on Canada’s West Coast. The details of the ticket sales will be shared soon.
Yuvraj, an avid soccer fan, expressed his admiration for the Whitecaps’ strong season and wished the team continued success. “It was truly special to meet Thomas Müller and share our mutual passion for sport,” Yuvraj said. The German, in turn, showed keen interest in the upcoming Canada Super 60 and praised Yuvraj’s remarkable achievements both on and off the field, wishing him and his team the very best for the launch of the league.
Whitecaps FC are one of Canada’s most recognized football clubs and a cornerstone of the city’s sporting culture. Competing in Major League Soccer (MLS), they have consistently drawn strong home crowds at BC Place and are known for building a multicultural fan base in Vancouver.
Speaking at a press release, Abhishek Shah, Founder and Chairman of Canada Super 60, said: "We are extremely thankful to Whitecaps FC and Thomas Müller for giving us such a warm welcome. It was an absolute delight to watch Müller and Yuvraj together at one of Canada’s most iconic sporting theatres, BC Place. We deeply value these moments and the support of our partners, and we look forward to building on this momentum alongside Whitecaps FC with the shared goal of making Vancouver the greatest sporting hub in the world.”