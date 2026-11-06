Tribute: When CR7 refused to let it go on time and paid with a hurried exit
There is still a job at hand for the master goalgetter – 15 more goals to reach the 1000-mark
Personally speaking, I have generally preferred Leo Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo throughout their rivalry, which kept the football world enthralled. However, when CR7 finally called it quits on international football with an extended and poignant video message on Thursday, seemingly enlivening an otherwise slow news day, one could not help but feel that the finale deserved something better.
The Big Two have now left the game poorer, at least at the international level, within the space of a month – albeit under starkly contrasting circumstances. When Messi last donned the Albiceleste shirt in the first week of October, Argentina celebrated with a national holiday after the team romped to a 3-0 victory over Benin in an international friendly. Ronaldo, on the other hand, chose his moment on the eve of national coach Jorge Jesus naming his squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches.
It could have been disastrous for someone who had been a talismanic figure in Portuguese football for more than two decades to be dropped from the squad altogether for the next few games. This is the same player who holds the record for most appearances for Portugal (234) and is the highest goalscorer in international football history, with 146 goals to his name. He has also captained his country to a European Championship title and lifted the UEFA Nations League trophy twice. Yet, the delusion of grandeur that Ronaldo appeared to have developed did not help him in the end.
The warning signs that Ronaldo was no longer in his prime were evident as early as the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. While Messi restored his aura by finally lifting the coveted World Cup trophy in his fifth appearance at the tournament, his illustrious rival appeared jaded, with veteran coach Fernando Santos leaving him on the bench for the knockout match against Switzerland. This led to a major personality clash, with Ronaldo and Santos eventually parting ways. Ronaldo subsequently got his way when Roberto Martinez took over as Portugal coach ahead of Euro 2024.
The Spanish coach, unfortunately, began pandering to his biggest star, allowing him uninterrupted game time at both the last European Championship and the World Cup in the US, despite the move proving counterproductive on most occasions. Now 41, Ronaldo could certainly have called time on his international career once he realised that the ultimate prize in football would remain elusive. But the man with killer instincts and impeccable timing in front of goal got it wrong.
As tributes pour in from his peers, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) was being politically correct with a carefully worded tribute. ‘’It is with a sense of deep gratitude and immense admiration that the Portuguese Football Federation publicly pays tribute to and thanks Cristiano Ronaldo for his absolutely extraordinary career in the service of our country. More than just an outstanding athlete, our captain was an inspiring leader, a model of dedication and the ultimate symbol of the spirit of our national team,’’ said the federation as they have announced their plans for a grand farewell.
Till then, the groundswell of emotions can wait. And yes, there is also a small matter of 15 more goals for him to reach the 1000-goal mark for club and country combined – which he can aim to achieve with his club Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League!