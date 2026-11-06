Tribute: When CR7 refused to let it go on time and paid with a hurried exit

Personally speaking, I have generally preferred Leo Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo throughout their rivalry, which kept the football world enthralled. However, when CR7 finally called it quits on international football with an extended and poignant video message on Thursday, seemingly enlivening an otherwise slow news day, one could not help but feel that the finale deserved something better.

The Big Two have now left the game poorer, at least at the international level, within the space of a month – albeit under starkly contrasting circumstances. When Messi last donned the Albiceleste shirt in the first week of October, Argentina celebrated with a national holiday after the team romped to a 3-0 victory over Benin in an international friendly. Ronaldo, on the other hand, chose his moment on the eve of national coach Jorge Jesus naming his squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches.

It could have been disastrous for someone who had been a talismanic figure in Portuguese football for more than two decades to be dropped from the squad altogether for the next few games. This is the same player who holds the record for most appearances for Portugal (234) and is the highest goalscorer in international football history, with 146 goals to his name. He has also captained his country to a European Championship title and lifted the UEFA Nations League trophy twice. Yet, the delusion of grandeur that Ronaldo appeared to have developed did not help him in the end.