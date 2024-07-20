Who is Manolo Marquez, the new Indian football coach from Spain?

The fate of Indian football will now rest with a Spaniard as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has made up its mind about the replacement for Igor Stimac after a crucial executive committee meeting on Saturday, 20 July. The high-profile Croatian head coach was sacked last month following the Blue Tigers’ failure to make the third round of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Manolo Marquez, a familiar figure in the Indian Super League (ISL) has got the nod ahead of Antonio Lopez Habas – the seasoned campaigner who won two ISL titles and one League Shield. Marquez, 55, has managed 90 matches in the ISL and established strong credentials in the Indian football ecosystem when he guided Hyderabad FC from being bottom rankers to the ISL trophy in 2022 in a space of two years.

The Spaniard, currently with Goa FC, is credited with contributing a significant number of players for the national team like Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojary, Ashish Rai, Mohammed Yasir, Liston Colaco, Hitesh Sharma and Jay Gupta. Except for his debut (2020-21) season, his team has been challenged for the ISL Shield in three of his four seasons in India. While on debut he missed qualification by a whisker with Hyderabad, he finished second on the league table twice and third last season with FC Goa.