World Cup: How to watch live telecast, streaming of matches in India?

Football fans in India will need a Zee5 subscription to watch the live telecast of all 104 FIFA World Cup matches, which kicks off with a match between Mexico and South Africa at 12.30 am IST (Friday). Zee Entertainment, which recently secured the India broadcast rights after months of uncertainty, has unveiled dedicated World Cup streaming plans and confirmed the television channels that will carry the matches.

Zee5 is offering a special FIFA WC'26 + All Access subscription pack for the tournament, according to a release. Viewers can choose between: 3-month plan: Rs 799 (works on up to three devices); 1-year plan: Rs 1,699 (works on up to four devices). The plans include access to World Cup matches along with Zee5’s broader content library.

Fans who prefer watching on television can tune in to Zee Entertainment's newly launched sports channels: Unite8 Sports 1; Unite8 Sports 1 HD; Unite8 Sports 2 & Unite8 Sports 2 HD. All matches will be, meanwhile, available for live streaming on Zee5 through smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs and other supported devices.

Despite being one of the few major football markets in Asia, India remained without a confirmed broadcaster for the tournament until recently. While China finalised its World Cup broadcast deal in May, Indian football fans had to wait until the final days before kickoff for an official announcement. However, the match timings for pose a challenge for Indian viewers as they will be played across multiple cities and time zones in North America.